Metadium (META) One Day Volume Hits $821,934.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $821,934.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00875488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.29 or 0.04428934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020109 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

