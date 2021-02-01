Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.75. Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 630,496 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market cap of £31.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.29.

About Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

