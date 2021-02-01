Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $33.38. 22,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

