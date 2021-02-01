Methanex Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Methanex stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Methanex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

