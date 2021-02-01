MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

In related news, CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $220,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 828,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,923,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $393,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,910.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

