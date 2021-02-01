M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

