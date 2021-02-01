Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. 6,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Microbot Medical accounts for 0.7% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. XXEC Inc. owned 1.35% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.