Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $252.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft's Q2 results benefied from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of new Xbox gaming consoles and Xbox Game Pass drove the top-line growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics. Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competiton from Amazon Web Services, is likely to impede margin expansion.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

