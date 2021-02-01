Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAA opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

