MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) vs. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Financial Analysis

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and MINISO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.41 billion 4.40 $141.13 million $1.96 48.33 MINISO Group $1.28 billion 7.50 -$37.29 million N/A N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 13.31% 16.64% 11.00% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 4 6 6 0 2.13 MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $91.94, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential downside of 20.00%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats MINISO Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of June 6, 2019, it operated 327 stores in 23 states in the eastern half of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

