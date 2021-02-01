Mixin (XIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $144.70 or 0.00430873 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $76.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,653 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

