MixMarvel (MIX) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $339,562.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,616,214,196 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

