Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $166.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

