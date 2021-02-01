Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases 8,566 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 352.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

TSLA opened at $816.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

