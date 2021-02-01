Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 864 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

LULU opened at $329.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

