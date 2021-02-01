Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 87,533 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 702.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $10.81 on Monday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.