Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Shares of ZNTEU stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

About Zanite Acquisition

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.