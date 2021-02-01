Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth about $5,721,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000.

SAIIU stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

