Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stock Position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. AGBA Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AGBA Acquisition worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 153,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGBA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

