Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in SC Health were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,400,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in SC Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SC Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SC Health by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 767,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,084,580.50. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.38 on Monday. SC Health Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

