Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

SEAH opened at $10.25 on Monday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

