Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,158,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $343.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

