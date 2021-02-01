Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,454 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 61.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,082,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 411,909 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCAC opened at $10.80 on Monday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Profile

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

