Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,913,719.50 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,597,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $15.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.48. 21,435,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,285,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

