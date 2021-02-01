Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $154.30 and last traded at $157.48. 21,978,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,285,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.16.

Specifically, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,474,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,453,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,621 shares of company stock valued at $56,861,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

