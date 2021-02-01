Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Increased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

