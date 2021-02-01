Monero Classic Market Cap Achieves $5.18 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $17,723.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00429082 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

