Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden Purchases 60,000 Shares

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$23,376.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,976.

Genevieve Walkden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Genevieve Walkden bought 30,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$12,300.00.

CVE:YAK opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

About Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

