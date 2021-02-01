Monolith Hits Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Monolith has a total market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $6,763.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

