Monolith (TKN) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $9,165.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

