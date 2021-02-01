Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $11.21 on Monday, reaching $366.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.82 and its 200-day moving average is $306.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

