Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 412 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.80.

FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.