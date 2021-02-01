Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 14,000 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -265.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,381 shares of company stock worth $1,684,609. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

