Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

GILD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.