Montecito Bank & Trust Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of PEG opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.