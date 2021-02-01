Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $543,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

