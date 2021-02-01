Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $99.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

