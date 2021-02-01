Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $408,000 Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $46,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.87 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

