Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 120.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.
Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
