Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 27,007 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCRD opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

