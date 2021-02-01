Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

