Morgan Stanley Has $59,000 Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of FARM opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

