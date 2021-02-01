Morgan Stanley Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

About VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

