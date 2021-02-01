Morgan Stanley Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $158.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.45.

CAT opened at $182.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

