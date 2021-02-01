Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Trainline has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $5.73.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.