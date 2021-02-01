Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. Zalando has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

