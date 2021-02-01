Morgan Stanley Sells 2,401 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

UG stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 37.02%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

