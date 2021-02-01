Morgan Stanley Sells 2,402 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 58,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

