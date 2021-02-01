Morgan Stanley Sells 242,474 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) by 95.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $5.17 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

