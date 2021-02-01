Morgan Stanley Sells 549,511 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 549,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verastem were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Verastem by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verastem by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.